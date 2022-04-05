LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,086 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth about $10,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 108.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $166.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.89. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $141.38 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $3,263,300 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

