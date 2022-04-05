LSV Asset Management Buys 21,300 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 778.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 296,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,141,000 after buying an additional 93,474 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 763,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after acquiring an additional 87,138 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

PAHC opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $825.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 22.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.