LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.08% of CommScope worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 112.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 158,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.63. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CommScope Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.