Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $15,824,000. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of JNJ opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The firm has a market cap of $463.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.83.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.