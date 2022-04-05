Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $15,824,000. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Shares of JNJ opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The firm has a market cap of $463.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.