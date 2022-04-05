Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LBPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

