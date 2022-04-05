Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LBPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.47.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

