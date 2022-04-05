Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

