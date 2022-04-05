Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Logitech International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.89.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average of $81.32. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

