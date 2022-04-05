loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

LDI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

LDI stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 242,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $910,318.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares valued at $963,000.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth $2,740,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth $2,809,000. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

