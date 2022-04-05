Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.38. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 234,568 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 263,117 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

