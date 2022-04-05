Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.
Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $3.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 238,211 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
