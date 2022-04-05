Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 238,211 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.