LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.30. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in LiveRamp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

