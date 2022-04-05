Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.38 and last traded at $35.50. Approximately 308,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,679,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 64.51, a current ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -110.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

