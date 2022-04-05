Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LAC. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

LAC opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.16 and a beta of 1.26. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 64.51 and a quick ratio of 64.51.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

