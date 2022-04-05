LiquidApps One Day Volume Reaches $13,546.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $13,546.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000758 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00020954 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

