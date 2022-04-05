Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $277.91

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €277.91 ($305.40) and traded as high as €292.45 ($321.37). Linde shares last traded at €291.40 ($320.22), with a volume of 487,517 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) price objective on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) price objective on Linde in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €335.00 ($368.13) price objective on Linde in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €302.00 ($331.87).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €270.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €277.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $148.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.93.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

