LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at National Bank Financial

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MSIXF. CIBC dropped their price objective on LifeWorks from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of LifeWorks stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. LifeWorks has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $28.16.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

