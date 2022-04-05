Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.24

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.24 and last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 240389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a market cap of $678.63 million, a P/E ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Get Liberty Tax alerts:

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.