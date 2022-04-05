Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LI. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.20 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.01.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 118.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,284,000 after buying an additional 1,512,368 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 536.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 62,585 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

