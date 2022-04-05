LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $8.22

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $7.89. LG Display shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 60,363 shares traded.

LPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

