LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on LG Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA raised LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $8.22 on Monday. LG Display has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 256,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 651.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 531,888 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in LG Display by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 262,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 493,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

