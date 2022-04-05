LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.44.

TREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

TREE stock traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average is $127.11. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $90.97 and a 12 month high of $250.00.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. LendingTree’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 23.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter worth $212,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

