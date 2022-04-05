LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $40.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 12,023 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $192,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $84,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,566,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,836,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,753,000. Hillman Co. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $19,847,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $19,794,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

