Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Lifted to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.76.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Landstar System by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.