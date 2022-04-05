Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Lifted to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.
LSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.
LSTR opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.76.
In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Landstar System by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.
About Landstar System (Get Rating)
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
