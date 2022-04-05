Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LABP. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $60.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LABP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

