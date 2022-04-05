Landbox (LAND) Price Down 14% Over Last Week

Landbox (LAND) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $88,807.73 and $24.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.81 or 0.07529444 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,618.02 or 0.99979145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00048315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00055519 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

