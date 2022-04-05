Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

LSGOF opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Land Securities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Land Securities Group (LSGOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.