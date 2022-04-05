Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 434

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 514 ($6.74) to GBX 434 ($5.69) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LCSHF. Barclays lowered their target price on Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.36) to GBX 781 ($10.24) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lancashire in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.49) to GBX 815 ($10.69) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.65.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF remained flat at $$5.17 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. Lancashire has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.