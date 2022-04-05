Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.33.

A number of research firms have commented on LW. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

LW traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $60.42. 4,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $85.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 74.81%.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,054,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

