KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 5,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 55,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 275.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $969,000.

