Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.20.

KRNT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.53. 8,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,432. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.39. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 262.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

