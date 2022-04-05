Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$650 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. Barclays decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 650,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,601. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,075,000 after buying an additional 306,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $4,878,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 775.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.