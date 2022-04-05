Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.250 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE KTB opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

