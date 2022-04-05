Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Barclays

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

