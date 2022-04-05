KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $521,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,672,000. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 317,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,911,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in Visa by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 53,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after buying an additional 38,646 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $227.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.24. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $435.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

