Kitwave Group plc (KITW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of KITW stock opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.90) on Tuesday. Kitwave Group has a one year low of GBX 129.50 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 179.75 ($2.36).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Kitwave Group from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 255 ($3.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, insider Gerard T. Murray bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £21,750 ($28,524.59).

About Kitwave Group

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers through a network of 6 depots.

