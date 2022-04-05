Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby stock opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. Kirby has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirby will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J H. Pyne sold 19,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,287,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,495 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,036,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $299,298,000 after acquiring an additional 135,623 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,223,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,144,000 after purchasing an additional 74,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 167,356 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kirby by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,681,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kirby by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,470,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,379,000 after buying an additional 853,331 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby (Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.