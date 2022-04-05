Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KMB. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.63.

KMB opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average of $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after buying an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

