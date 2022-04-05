KeyCorp Trims Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Target Price to $6.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Blend Labs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blend Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Blend Labs has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

