KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report issued on Sunday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATI. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,977,000 after buying an additional 1,089,416 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after acquiring an additional 669,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 551,144 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after purchasing an additional 609,259 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

