KeyCorp Raises Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target to $29.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $27.14 on Friday. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $19,567,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Check (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.