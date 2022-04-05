KeyCorp Cuts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $96.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,327,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,271,000 after buying an additional 36,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

