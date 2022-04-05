Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,818 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 73.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000.

NYSE:FOF opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $15.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

