Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PTLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portillos Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Portillos Profile (Get Rating)
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
