Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,561 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $601,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in MongoDB by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,274,000 after acquiring an additional 136,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MongoDB by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,497,000 after purchasing an additional 52,694 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,782 shares of company stock worth $65,112,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $458.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.29 and a 200-day moving average of $454.99.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

