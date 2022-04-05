Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 788,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.71. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $91.83 and a 12 month high of $95.76.

