Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after acquiring an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $335.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.36.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.