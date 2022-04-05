Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,655,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,154,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,536,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,680,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,015,000.
NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.25 and a twelve month high of $71.04.
