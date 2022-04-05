Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) to Issue $0.72 Dividend

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.716 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $153.37.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

KRYAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($148.35) to €136.00 ($149.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €125.00 ($137.36) to €115.00 ($126.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.