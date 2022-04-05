Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.67 Per Share

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of €0.67 ($0.73) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

KYGA stock opened at GBX 102.55 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £181.36 million and a P/E ratio of 23.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.73. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 86.84 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.70).

In other news, insider Marguerite Larkin purchased 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £105 ($137.70) per share, for a total transaction of £297,675 ($390,393.44).

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Kerry Group from £135 ($177.05) to £136 ($178.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

